Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,456 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ascena Retail Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASNA. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

NASDAQ ASNA opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ascena Retail Group Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Ascena Retail Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ascena Retail Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/hancock-whitney-corp-sells-37456-shares-of-ascena-retail-group-inc-asna.html.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.