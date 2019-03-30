Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Position in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,272 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,341,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,546,000 after purchasing an additional 598,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,668,000 after purchasing an additional 207,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,170,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,668,000 after purchasing an additional 207,713 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,735,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 787,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

In other news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,436,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,338.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 85,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,867,698.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,799.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,175 over the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of VSH opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $775.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.79 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 11.39%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Position in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/hancock-whitney-corp-cuts-position-in-vishay-intertechnology-vsh.html.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.