Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 349 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Mizuho downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.67.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $182.21 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.78 and a fifty-two week high of $191.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

