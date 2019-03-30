Halfords Group (HFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

HFD has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Halfords Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Halfords Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 324.43 ($4.24).

Shares of HFD opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.17 million and a PE ratio of 9.59. Halfords Group has a one year low of GBX 199.20 ($2.60) and a one year high of GBX 391 ($5.11).

In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 14,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £29,836.88 ($38,987.17). Also, insider Keith Williams purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £191,200 ($249,836.67).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

