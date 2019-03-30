Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,242,210 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the February 28th total of 21,217,665 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,913,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Williams Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

NASDAQ GPOR opened at $8.02 on Friday. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $415.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 360,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,561,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,687,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,209,000 after acquiring an additional 114,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,541,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,969,000 after acquiring an additional 283,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,541,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,969,000 after acquiring an additional 283,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 5,234,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

