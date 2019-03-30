Growers International (GRWI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

Growers International (CURRENCY:GRWI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Growers International coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Growers International has a total market cap of $178,298.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Growers International was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Growers International has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00103168 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016001 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002595 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000542 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000619 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Growers International

GRWI is a coin. Growers International’s total supply is 1,207,987 coins. The official website for Growers International is growersintl.com/coin . Growers International’s official Twitter account is @growersintl and its Facebook page is accessible here

Growers International Coin Trading

Growers International can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growers International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growers International should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Growers International using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

