Groupon (GRPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Groupon in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Groupon had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $799.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Groupon by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,793,075 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 326,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $17,733,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Groupon by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,711,605 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,388 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Groupon by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,216,132 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 212,120 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Groupon by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,704 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.