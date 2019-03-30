Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,300 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 122.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,970,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,563,000 after buying an additional 4,456,942 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,329.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,923,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,172,000 after buying an additional 3,862,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,241,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,006,000 after buying an additional 1,804,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,940,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after buying an additional 1,566,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,508,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,638,000 after buying an additional 1,416,410 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 21,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $776,265.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,965.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $268,717.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,832.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,266 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.46. 2,099,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price target on Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

