Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GHT stock opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.17) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62. Gresham Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206.52 ($2.70).

In other news, insider Andy Balchin acquired 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £7,409.70 ($9,682.09).

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Clareti Solutions and Other Solutions segments. The company offers Clareti Transaction Control, an enterprise data control solution for data validation and real-time transaction matching and reconciliation.

