Gregory Polcer Sells 28,036 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) EVP Gregory Polcer sold 28,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,625,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory Polcer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 5th, Gregory Polcer sold 46,233 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $7,041,748.23.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $165.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $165.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,784,090 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

