Green Square Capital LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Green Square Capital LLC decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7,419.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154,611 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5,015.1% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 4,152,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 57.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $918,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,596,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,596,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,620 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $70.22 and a twelve month high of $104.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Paypal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paypal from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Paypal to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

In other Paypal news, insider Gary J. Marino sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $183,768.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,882,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,133,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,469,952. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

