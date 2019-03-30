Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in KEMET Co. (KEM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of KEMET worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KEMET by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in KEMET during the third quarter worth approximately $972,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in KEMET by 5.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in KEMET by 61.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 493,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in KEMET by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEM opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $980.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.70. KEMET Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.36 million. KEMET had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 32.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KEMET from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

In other KEMET news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $64,293.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory C. Thompson purchased 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,467.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,997 shares of company stock worth $1,807,381. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

