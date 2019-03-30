Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.19 Million Position in Viad Corp (VVI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Viad were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viad by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after acquiring an additional 68,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viad by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,210,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Viad by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,210,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viad by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,445,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viad by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 569,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,549,000 after acquiring an additional 469,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

NYSE VVI opened at $56.29 on Friday. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $46.17 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viad had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $296.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.19 Million Position in Viad Corp (VVI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-has-1-19-million-position-in-viad-corp-vvi.html.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.