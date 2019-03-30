Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 4,236 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 401.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.35 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYKE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, insider Jenna Nelson sold 12,800 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $383,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

