Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 16,838 Shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,838 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Milacron worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Milacron by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Milacron by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,717,000 after acquiring an additional 287,592 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Milacron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 996,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Milacron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 222,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Milacron by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,366 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCRN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Milacron from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Milacron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, VP Hugh C. Odonnell sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $42,384.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ling An-Heid sold 5,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $82,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCRN opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $796.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. Milacron Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.64 million. Milacron had a net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Milacron Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

