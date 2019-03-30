Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,291,000 after buying an additional 356,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,299,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,794,000 after buying an additional 278,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $31,721,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $16,611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,772,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,597,000 after buying an additional 204,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 7,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $671,250.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,976,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $156,155.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,143 shares in the company, valued at $264,294.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,280 shares of company stock worth $1,163,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $17.07 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.39.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 400.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $131.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

