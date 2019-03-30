Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,052 Shares of Kforce Inc. (KFRC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kforce worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 19.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter worth about $558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 6.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 142.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $635,721.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $95,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,764 shares of company stock worth $4,494,926 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $35.12 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

