Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc (CME)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in CME Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 54,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,247,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,014,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 17,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $3,357,083.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,397,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,885,404. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $164.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $153.90 and a 1-year high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc (CME)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/gotham-asset-management-llc-lowers-holdings-in-cme-group-inc-cme.html.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.