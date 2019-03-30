Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $308,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,467.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 4,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $624,620.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,698 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $141.72 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $142.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VAR. Goldman Sachs Group raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Varian Medical Systems to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

WARNING: “Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/gotham-asset-management-llc-has-1-34-million-position-in-varian-medical-systems-inc-var.html.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.