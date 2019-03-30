Golden Star Resources (GSS) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSS opened at $3.97 on Thursday.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

