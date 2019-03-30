Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Position Decreased by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLNG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is -157.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen set a $41.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

