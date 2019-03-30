Golar LNG (GLNG) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Cowen set a $41.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.27.

Shares of GLNG opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Golar LNG has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

