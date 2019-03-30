GMB Reaches One Day Volume of $1.15 Million (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, GMB has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. GMB has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and BW.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $704.83 or 0.17257317 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00060526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00001323 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010118 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io . GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

