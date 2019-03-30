Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 994.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 797.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 383,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 572.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,423,000 after acquiring an additional 382,220 shares during the period. Requisite Energy Fund I LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,045,000. Questar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,596,000.

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

