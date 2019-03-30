Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $427.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $557.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 25,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.89, for a total transaction of $10,514,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total transaction of $1,259,385.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $478.00 price target (down from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $455.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price target on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.49.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/global-retirement-partners-llc-has-393000-holdings-in-blackrock-inc-blk.html.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.