Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $226,000 Position in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1,062.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in American Water Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 154,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in American Water Works by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $77.73 and a 12 month high of $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.25.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Water Works from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $226,000 Position in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/global-retirement-partners-llc-has-226000-position-in-american-water-works-company-inc-awk.html.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.