Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Valentine Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/global-retirement-partners-llc-decreases-stake-in-alerian-mlp-etf-amlp.html.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.