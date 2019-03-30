Global Payments Inc (GPN) Position Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,725,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,338,010 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $796,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,385,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 24,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $566,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cameron M. Bready sold 34,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $4,505,669.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,191,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,629 shares of company stock valued at $27,541,772 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.36 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

