Gfinity (GFIN) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Gfinity PLC (LON:GFIN) dropped 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.25 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06). Approximately 1,381,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 367,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gfinity in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $15.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides esports solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services. The CEVO segment provides in-house development capabilities and online esports solutions for third parties, as well as technology services.

