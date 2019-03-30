Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report sales of $29.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.45 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $28.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $120.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.81 million to $123.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $125.87 million, with estimates ranging from $117.81 million to $133.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of GTY traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 233,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,610. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $35.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

