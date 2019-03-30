Geode Capital Management LLC Has $31.36 Million Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Skechers USA worth $31,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,604,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,745,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,049,000 after acquiring an additional 239,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2,192.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,233,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skechers USA Inc has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $43.08.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,718,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,877,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 71,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,326,808.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,877 shares of company stock valued at $15,713,901. 27.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/geode-capital-management-llc-has-31-36-million-holdings-in-skechers-usa-inc-skx.html.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.