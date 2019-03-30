Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,446,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,234 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,189,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 169,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,861,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $173.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.98.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $296,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,923,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $181,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,581 shares of company stock worth $2,175,910 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $176.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $177.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

