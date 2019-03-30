Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Position Decreased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 528,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,673,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,142,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,245,000 after purchasing an additional 709,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,142,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,245,000 after purchasing an additional 709,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,905,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,288,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

GNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.83 on Friday. Genworth Financial Inc has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.84). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

