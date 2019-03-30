Genesis Land Development (GDC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.75

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 7600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

The firm has a market cap of $116.01 million and a P/E ratio of 28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

Genesis Land Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of land, residential lots, and homes primarily in the greater Calgary area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential communities; and commercial and industrial lands to third parties.

