GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

In other GCP Applied Technologies news, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc purchased 6,990,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $202,383,602.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory E. Poling sold 32,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $826,563.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,552.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after buying an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $7,558,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,798,000 after buying an additional 136,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 18,840.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 142,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 482,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.36 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

