Gartner Inc (IT) Position Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Gartner worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lunia Capital LP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 19,665.1% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,641,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,199,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,127,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,789,000 after buying an additional 331,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,786,000 after buying an additional 122,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 798,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,082,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 90,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $13,023,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,141,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 8,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total value of $1,190,452.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,269.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,234 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,414. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $151.68 on Friday. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Gartner had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

