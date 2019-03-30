Garrett Motion (GTX) & Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) is one of 48 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Garrett Motion to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion N/A N/A N/A Garrett Motion Competitors -3.39% -6.13% 2.80%

This table compares Garrett Motion and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.38 billion $1.18 billion 3.64 Garrett Motion Competitors $8.02 billion $528.17 million 6.47

Garrett Motion’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Garrett Motion. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Garrett Motion and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 2 3 1 0 1.83 Garrett Motion Competitors 457 1694 2214 96 2.44

Garrett Motion currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.53%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 21.82%. Given Garrett Motion’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Garrett Motion has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Garrett Motion rivals beat Garrett Motion on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

