Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.48

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 843979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.49 per share, with a total value of $36,490.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

