G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $46.00 target price on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,396.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GIII opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

