FY2021 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.40 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.36.

Shares of BTO opened at C$3.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.77 and a 12 month high of C$4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at C$64,458.75. Also, Director Robert Melvin Douglas Cross sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.84, for a total value of C$576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$313,574.40.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

