FY2019 EPS Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NBRV) Lowered by Analyst

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) – Equities researchers at Gabelli lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.15). Gabelli has a “Sell” rating and a $2.56 price target on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.37.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.27. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.69% and a negative return on equity of 101.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 103,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

