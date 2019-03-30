FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Stelco Holdings Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stelco in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C($0.56). The firm had revenue of C$648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$699.10 million.

Stelco has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.50.

