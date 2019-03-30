Fuwei Films (FFHL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,011,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,006% from the previous session’s volume of 91,508 shares.The stock last traded at $2.70 and had previously closed at $2.33.

About Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

