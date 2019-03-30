Funko Inc (FNKO) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 930.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,037 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNKO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $12,615,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter worth $4,068,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Funko by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,016 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Funko by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 469,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,085 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Funko Inc has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.76.

Several research firms have commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Funko from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Funko to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, major shareholder Richard L. Mcnally sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $2,713,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 429,775 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $8,917,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,498,567 shares of company stock worth $29,958,672. Corporate insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Funko Inc (FNKO) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/funko-inc-fnko-holdings-lifted-by-barclays-plc.html.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.