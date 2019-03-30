FundYourselfNow (FYN) Reaches Market Cap of $202,905.00

FundYourselfNow (CURRENCY:FYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. FundYourselfNow has a total market cap of $202,905.00 and $0.00 worth of FundYourselfNow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FundYourselfNow token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003561 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FundYourselfNow has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FundYourselfNow Profile

FundYourselfNow was first traded on May 13th, 2017. FundYourselfNow’s total supply is 12,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,515 tokens. The Reddit community for FundYourselfNow is /r/fundyourselfnow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FundYourselfNow is www.fundyourselfnow.com . FundYourselfNow’s official Twitter account is @fundyourselfnow and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FundYourselfNow

FundYourselfNow can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundYourselfNow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FundYourselfNow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FundYourselfNow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

