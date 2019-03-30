Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases Shares of 10,017 Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Ross Stores makes up about 0.3% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.53 and a 52 week high of $104.35.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.55 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 20,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $1,781,462.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 134,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,240.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $4,575,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,670 shares of company stock valued at $10,690,761. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

