Frontline (FRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRO. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Frontline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. Frontline has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 105,778 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in Frontline by 2,276.9% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,422,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 42,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Frontline by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Frontline by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 239,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

