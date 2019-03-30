Frontdoor (FTDR) Coverage Initiated at SunTrust Banks

Research analysts at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We expect FTDR to sustain high single digit growth for revs over time with potential for some upside (FY18 revs growth at +9%) for the foreseeable future. All three revenue segments (Renewals, DTC) have grown through volume/pricing, and we expect the recent price hike to positively impact 2019 results. Improvement in GM from better procurement/scale, and in opex from back-end integration/ more efficient customer care/move to cloud should drive double digit growth in Adj. EBITDA/EPS over the LT. We view mgt’s target of 50% GM/20%+ Adj. EBITDA margin within the next 2-3 years as achievable. in 2H19. FTDR products have been around since 1971, yet only recently has mgt started to aggressively move online.””

Get Frontdoor alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTDR. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans to homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark, and OneGuard brands in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

See Also: Tarde Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.