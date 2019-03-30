Front Yard Residential (RESI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Front Yard Residential Corporation, operates as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It acquires single-family rental properties primarily through the acquisition of sub-performing and non-performing loan portfolios. Front Yard Residential formerly known as Altisource Residential Corporation, is based in Christiansted, Virgin Islands. “

NYSE RESI opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Front Yard Residential has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.66). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 71.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 202.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 59,239 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 791,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 323,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,054,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,539,000 after purchasing an additional 127,899 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

