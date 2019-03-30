FRESENIUS SE &/S (FSNUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSNUY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised FRESENIUS SE &/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

